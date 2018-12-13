LIVE

Sverige - Ryssland

Channel One Cup - 13 december 2018

Channel One Cup – Följ mötet mellan Sverige och Ryssland LIVE. Matchen spelas 13 december 2018 och har avspark 16:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Sverige and Ryssland? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Ishockey teams.

Få detaljerad information för Sverige, såväl som för Ryssland. Få också alla nyheter om Ishockey: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

