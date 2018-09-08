LIVE

Vitryssland - San Marino

UEFA Nations League - 8 september 2018

UEFA Nations League – Följ mötet mellan Vitryssland och San Marino LIVE. Matchen spelas 8 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Igor Kriushenko or Franco Varrella? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vitryssland and San Marino? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Vitryssland, såväl som för San Marino. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

