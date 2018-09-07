LIVE

Rumänien - Montenegro

UEFA Nations League - 7 september 2018

UEFA Nations League – Följ mötet mellan Rumänien och Montenegro LIVE. Matchen spelas 7 september 2018 och har avspark 20:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Cosmin Contra or Ljubisa Tumbakovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rumänien and Montenegro? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Rumänien, såväl som för Montenegro. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

