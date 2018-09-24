LIVE

AFC Eskilstuna - Östers IF

Superettan - 24 september 2018

Superettan – Följ mötet mellan AFC Eskilstuna och Östers IF LIVE. Matchen spelas 24 september 2018 och har avspark 19:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nemanja Miljanovic or Thomas Askebrand? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AFC Eskilstuna and Östers IF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för AFC Eskilstuna, såväl som för Östers IF. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

