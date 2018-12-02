Torino
Avslutat
0
2
-
1
1
15:00
02-12-18
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Genoa
Serie A • Omgång 14
  • Andra halvlek
  • Torino
  • Genoa
  • Zaza
    88'
  • Bessa
    87'
  • FalqueParigini
    85'
  • HiljemarkLapadula
    82'
  • Biraschi
    76'
  • N'Koulou
    76'
  • SandroPandev
    74'
  • MeïtéBaselli
    74'
  • Meïté
    66'
  • De SilvestriAina
    59'
  • Första halvlek
  • Torino
  • Genoa
  • Belotti (P)
    45'
  • Ansaldi
    45'
  • Kouamé
    36'
  • PiatekGunter
    30'
  • Romulo
    28'
  • Romulo
    25'
