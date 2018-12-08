LIVE

SS Lazio - Sampdoria

Serie A - 8 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan SS Lazio och Sampdoria LIVE. Matchen spelas 8 december 2018 och har avspark 20:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Simone Inzaghi or Marco Giampaolo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SS Lazio and Sampdoria? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för SS Lazio, såväl som för Sampdoria. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

