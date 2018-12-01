SPAL
Avslutat
1
2
-
2
0
15:00
01-12-18
Stadio Paolo Mazza
Empoli
Serie A • Omgång 14
  • Andra halvlek
  • SPAL
  • Empoli
  • Mchedlidze
    90'
  • AntenucciValoti
    85'
  • MissiroliLuiz
    75'
  • KrunicZajc
    74'
  • La GuminaMchedlidze
    73'
  • PetagnaPaloschi
    68'
  • Kurtic
    67'
  • Kurtic
    54'
  • Cionek
    49'
  • Första halvlek
  • SPAL
  • Empoli
  • Schiattarella
    45'
  • Krunic
    45'
  • Krunic
    43'
  • Felipe
    34'
  • Caputo
    24'
  • Maietta
    15'
  • Kurtic
    5'
avant-match

LIVE
SPAL - Empoli
Serie A - 1 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan SPAL och Empoli LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Leonardo Semplici or Giuseppe Iachini? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between SPAL and Empoli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för SPAL, såväl som för Empoli. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
