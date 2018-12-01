LIVE

SPAL - Empoli

Serie A - 1 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan SPAL och Empoli LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Leonardo Semplici or Giuseppe Iachini? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SPAL and Empoli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för SPAL, såväl som för Empoli. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

