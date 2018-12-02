Sassuolo
    Avslutat
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    15:00
    02-12-18
    Mapei Stadium
    Udinese
      Serie A • Omgång 14
      FixturesTables
      • Andra halvlek
      • Sassuolo
      • Udinese
      • Matri
        87'
      • SensiTrotta
        85'
      • Lirola
        79'
      • PussettoMachis
        74'
      • Di FrancescoDjuricic
        66'
      • BabacarMatri
        66'
      • BehramiLasagna
        53'
      • Pezzella
        51'
      • Första halvlek
      • Sassuolo
      • Udinese
      • De Paul
        33'
      • Ferrari
        4'
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Sassuolo - Udinese
      Serie A - 2 december 2018

      Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Sassuolo och Udinese LIVE. Matchen spelas 2 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roberto De Zerbi or Davide Nicola? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Sassuolo and Udinese? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
      Få detaljerad information för Sassuolo, såväl som för Udinese. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

          
      30
      Höjdpunkter 
       
       Ta bort

      Ingen kommentering tillgänglig