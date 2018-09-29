LIVE

Juventus - Napoli

Serie A - 29 september 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Juventus och Napoli LIVE. Matchen spelas 29 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Massimiliano Allegri or Carlo Ancelotti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Juventus and Napoli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Juventus, såväl som för Napoli. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

