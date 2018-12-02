Frosinone
Avslutat
0
1
-
1
1
15:00
02-12-18
Stadio Benito Stirpe
Cagliari
Serie A • Omgång 14
FixturesTables
  • Andra halvlek
  • Frosinone
  • Cagliari
  • Farias
    90'
  • MaielloCiano
    86'
  • Barella
    85'
  • IonitaDessena
    81'
  • Farias
    77'
  • CampbellPinamonti
    70'
  • CassataCrisetig
    70'
  • SauFarias
    62'
  • BradaricFaragò
    61'
  • Pavoletti
    60'
  • Barella
    54'
  • Första halvlek
  • Frosinone
  • Cagliari
  • Srna
    40'
  • Bradaric
    37'
  • Ceppitelli
    34'
  • Cassata
    33'
  • Cassata
    14'
avant-match

LIVE
Frosinone - Cagliari
Serie A - 2 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Frosinone och Cagliari LIVE. Matchen spelas 2 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Moreno Longo or Rolando Maran? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Frosinone and Cagliari? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Frosinone, såväl som för Cagliari. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
Höjdpunkter 
 
 Ta bort

Ingen kommentering tillgänglig