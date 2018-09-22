LIVE

Fiorentina - SPAL

Serie A - 22 september 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Fiorentina och SPAL LIVE. Matchen spelas 22 september 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stefano Pioli or Leonardo Semplici? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fiorentina and SPAL? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Fiorentina, såväl som för SPAL. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

