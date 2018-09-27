LIVE

Empoli - AC Milan

Serie A - 27 september 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Empoli och AC Milan LIVE. Matchen spelas 27 september 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aurelio Andreazzoli or Gennaro Gattuso? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Empoli and AC Milan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Empoli, såväl som för AC Milan. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

