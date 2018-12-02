Chievo Verona
Andra halvlek
1
-
1
18:00
02-12-18
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi
SS Lazio
Serie A • Omgång 14
  • Andra halvlek
  • Chievo Verona
  • SS Lazio
  • BadeljBerisha
    82'
  • ObiKiyine
    74'
  • BirsaDjordjevic
    71'
  • Immobile
    66'
  • MeggioriniCacciatore
    60'
  • Rossettini
    60'
  • MarusicPatric
    55'
  • Radovanovic
    51'
  • Halvtid
  • Chievo Verona
  • SS Lazio
  • RaduCaicedo
    45'
  • Första halvlek
  • Chievo Verona
  • SS Lazio
  • Radu
    29'
  • Pellissier
    25'
  • Depaoli
    22'
