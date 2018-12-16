LIVE

Cagliari - Napoli

Serie A - 16 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Cagliari och Napoli LIVE. Matchen spelas 16 december 2018 och har avspark 18:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rolando Maran or Carlo Ancelotti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cagliari and Napoli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Cagliari, såväl som för Napoli. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

