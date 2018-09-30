LIVE

Bologna - Udinese

Serie A - 30 september 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Bologna och Udinese LIVE. Matchen spelas 30 september 2018 och har avspark 12:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Filippo Inzaghi or Julio Velázquez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bologna and Udinese? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Bologna, såväl som för Udinese. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

