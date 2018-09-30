Bologna
Andra halvlek
2
-
1
12:30
30-09-18
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
Udinese
Serie A • Omgång 7
  • Andra halvlek
  • Bologna
  • Udinese
  • BehramiMachis
    84'
  • Orsolini
    82'
  • SvanbergOrsolini
    79'
  • FalcinelliOkwonkwo
    75'
  • Behrami
    72'
  • De Paul
    69'
  • LasagnaTeodorczyk
    64'
  • KrejcíDijks
    62'
  • Nagy
    58'
  • PussettoD'Alessandro
    57'
  • Pussetto
    54'
  • Svanberg
    46'
  • Första halvlek
  • Bologna
  • Udinese
  • Santander
    42'
  • Pussetto
    32'
Bologna - Udinese
Serie A - 30 september 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Bologna och Udinese LIVE. Matchen spelas 30 september 2018 och har avspark 12:30.
30
