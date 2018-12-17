LIVE

Atalanta - SS Lazio

Serie A - 17 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan Atalanta och SS Lazio LIVE. Matchen spelas 17 december 2018 och har avspark 20:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gian Piero Gasperini or Simone Inzaghi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Atalanta and SS Lazio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Atalanta, såväl som för SS Lazio. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

