LIVE

AC Milan - Torino

Serie A - 9 december 2018

Serie A – Följ mötet mellan AC Milan och Torino LIVE. Matchen spelas 9 december 2018 och har avspark 20:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gennaro Gattuso or Nicolò Frustalupi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AC Milan and Torino? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för AC Milan, såväl som för Torino. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

