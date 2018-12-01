Southampton
Avslutat
0
2
-
2
0
18:30
01-12-18
St. Mary's Stadium
Manchester United
Premier League • Omgång 14
  • Andra halvlek
  • Southampton
  • Manchester United
  • Armstrong
    90'
  • Young
    90'
  • LeminaDavis
    90'
  • LukakuLingard
    86'
  • RashfordMartial
    77'
  • ShawDalot
    72'
  • ObafemiGabbiadini
    64'
  • Vestergaard
    59'
  • Lemina
    54'
  • Pogba
    53'
  • Första halvlek
  • Southampton
  • Manchester United
  • Herrera
    39'
  • Højbjerg
    36'
  • Fellaini
    35'
  • Lukaku
    33'
  • Cédric
    20'
  • Rashford
    19'
  • Armstrong
    13'
Southampton - Manchester United
Premier League - 1 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Southampton och Manchester United LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 18:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mark Hughes or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Southampton and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Southampton, såväl som för Manchester United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
