LIVE

Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League - 9 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Newcastle United och Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE. Matchen spelas 9 december 2018 och har avspark 17:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rafael Benítez or Nuno? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Newcastle United, såväl som för Wolverhampton Wanderers. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

