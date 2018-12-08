LIVE

Manchester United - Fulham

Premier League - 8 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Manchester United och Fulham LIVE. Matchen spelas 8 december 2018 och har avspark 16:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Mourinho or Claudio Ranieri? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester United and Fulham? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Manchester United, såväl som för Fulham. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

