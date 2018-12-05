LIVE

Manchester United - Arsenal

Premier League - 5 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Manchester United och Arsenal LIVE. Matchen spelas 5 december 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Mourinho or Unai Emery? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester United and Arsenal? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Manchester United, såväl som för Arsenal. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

