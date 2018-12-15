LIVE

Manchester City - Everton

Premier League - 15 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Manchester City och Everton LIVE. Matchen spelas 15 december 2018 och har avspark 13:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Josep Guardiola or Marco Silva? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester City and Everton? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Manchester City, såväl som för Everton. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

