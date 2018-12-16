LIVE

Liverpool - Manchester United

Premier League - 16 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Liverpool och Manchester United LIVE. Matchen spelas 16 december 2018 och har avspark 17:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or José Mourinho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Liverpool, såväl som för Manchester United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

