Leicester City
Avslutat
0
2
-
0
1
16:00
01-12-18
King Power Stadium
Watford
    Premier League • Omgång 14
    FixturesTables
    • Andra halvlek
    • Leicester City
    • Watford
    • Maddison
      90'
    • Capoue
      90'
    • Success
      85'
    • EvansIborra
      84'
    • HughesChalobah
      76'
    • VardyIheanacho
      72'
    • GraySöyüncü
      69'
    • Albrighton
      63'
    • PereyraDeeney
      55'
    • DeulofeuGray
      55'
    • Första halvlek
    • Leicester City
    • Watford
    • Maddison
      23'
    • Vardy (P)
      12'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Leicester City - Watford
    Premier League - 1 december 2018

    Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Leicester City och Watford LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 16:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Claude Puel or Javier Gracia? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Leicester City and Watford? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
    Få detaljerad information för Leicester City, såväl som för Watford. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

        
    30
    Höjdpunkter 
     
     Ta bort

    Ingen kommentering tillgänglig