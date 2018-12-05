LIVE

Fulham - Leicester City

Premier League - 5 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Fulham och Leicester City LIVE. Matchen spelas 5 december 2018 och har avspark 20:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Claudio Ranieri or Claude Puel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fulham and Leicester City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Fulham, såväl som för Leicester City. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

