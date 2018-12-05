LIVE

Everton - Newcastle United

Premier League - 5 december 2018

Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Everton och Newcastle United LIVE. Matchen spelas 5 december 2018 och har avspark 20:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marco Silva or Rafael Benítez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Everton and Newcastle United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Everton, såväl som för Newcastle United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

