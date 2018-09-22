Burnley
    -
    16:00
    22-09-18
    Turf Moor
    Bournemouth
      Premier League • Omgång 6
      FixturesTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Burnley - Bournemouth
      Premier League - 22 september 2018

      Premier League – Följ mötet mellan Burnley och Bournemouth LIVE. Matchen spelas 22 september 2018 och har avspark 16:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sean Dyche or Eddie Howe? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Burnley and Bournemouth? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
      Få detaljerad information för Burnley, såväl som för Bournemouth. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

          
      30
      Höjdpunkter 
       
       Ta bort

      Ingen kommentering tillgänglig