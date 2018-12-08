Bournemouth
    Avslutat
    0
    0
    -
    4
    0
    13:30
    08-12-18
    Vitality Stadium
    Liverpool
    Premier League • Omgång 16
    • Andra halvlek
    • Bournemouth
    • Liverpool
    • DanielsRico
      83'
    • Junior StanislasMings
      83'
    • FirminoHenderson
      81'
    • Salah
      77'
    • Fabinho
      70'
    • Cook (o.g.)
      68'
    • BrooksMousset
      65'
    • KeitaLallana
      65'
    • ShaqiriMané
      65'
    • Salah
      48'
    • Första halvlek
    • Bournemouth
    • Liverpool
    • Salah
      25'
    • Lerma
      15'
    • Aké
      12'
