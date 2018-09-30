LIVE

Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake

MLS - 30 september 2018

MLS – Följ mötet mellan Sporting Kansas City och Real Salt Lake LIVE. Matchen spelas 30 september 2018 och har avspark 23:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Peter Vermès or Mike Petke? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Sporting Kansas City, såväl som för Real Salt Lake. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

