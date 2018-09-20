LIVE

Seattle Sounders FC - Philadelphia Union

MLS - 20 september 2018

MLS – Följ mötet mellan Seattle Sounders FC och Philadelphia Union LIVE. Matchen spelas 20 september 2018 och har avspark 05:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Brian Schmetzer or Jim Curtin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Seattle Sounders FC and Philadelphia Union? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Seattle Sounders FC, såväl som för Philadelphia Union. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

