San Jose Earthquakes
Avslutat
0
3
-
4
0
05:00
20-09-18
Avaya Stadium
Atlanta United FC
MLS • Seriespel
FixturesTables
  • Andra halvlek
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Martínez
    90'
  • VillalbaVazquez
    87'
  • GodoyJungwirth
    83'
  • YueillThompson
    76'
  • Almirón
    73'
  • EscobarKratz
    71'
  • Martínez (P)
    70'
  • HoesenWondolowski
    61'
  • Qazaishvili
    58'
  • Salinas
    53'
  • Halvtid
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Atlanta United FC
  • LarentowiczBarco
    45'
  • Första halvlek
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Villalba
    45'
  • Hoesen
    43'
  • Larentowicz
    18'
  • Lima
    13'
  • Escobar
    7'
avant-match

LIVE
San Jose Earthquakes - Atlanta United FC
MLS - 20 september 2018

MLS – Följ mötet mellan San Jose Earthquakes och Atlanta United FC LIVE. Matchen spelas 20 september 2018 och har avspark 05:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mikael Stahre or Gerardo Martino? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between San Jose Earthquakes and Atlanta United FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för San Jose Earthquakes, såväl som för Atlanta United FC. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
Höjdpunkter 
 
 Ta bort

Ingen kommentering tillgänglig