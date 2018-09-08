LIVE

New York City FC - D.C. United

MLS - 8 september 2018

MLS – Följ mötet mellan New York City FC och D.C. United LIVE. Matchen spelas 8 september 2018 och har avspark 22:55. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Domènec Torrent or Ben Olsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between New York City FC and D.C. United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för New York City FC, såväl som för D.C. United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

