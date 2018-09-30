Minnesota United FC
Avslutat
1
2
-
1
0
02:00
30-09-18
TCF Bank Stadium
New York City FC
MLS • Seriespel
FixturesTables
  • Andra halvlek
  • Minnesota United FC
  • New York City FC
  • Wallace
    90'
  • Shuttleworth
    89'
  • SweatMatarrita
    83'
  • GomezHeath
    83'
  • RodríguezMiller
    79'
  • BergetMedina
    77'
  • Warner
    76'
  • RingWallace
    73'
  • Calvo
    54'
  • Första halvlek
  • Minnesota United FC
  • New York City FC
  • Warner
    45'
  • Rodríguez
    36'
  • Ring
    21'
  • Rodríguez
    20'
avant-match

LIVE
Minnesota United FC - New York City FC
MLS - 30 september 2018

MLS – Följ mötet mellan Minnesota United FC och New York City FC LIVE. Matchen spelas 30 september 2018 och har avspark 02:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Adrian Heath or Domènec Torrent? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Minnesota United FC and New York City FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Minnesota United FC, såväl som för New York City FC. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
Höjdpunkter 
 
 Ta bort

Ingen kommentering tillgänglig