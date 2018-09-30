Houston Dynamo
Avslutat
0
3
-
2
0
02:30
30-09-18
BBVA Compass Stadium
San Jose Earthquakes
MLS • Seriespel
  • Andra halvlek
  • Houston Dynamo
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Quioto
    87'
  • ErikssonHoesen
    82'
  • Luis FelipeJungwirth
    76'
  • Martinez
    68'
  • PeñaElis
    63'
  • ThompsonHyka
    59'
  • Manotas
    56'
  • Martinez
    52'
  • Halvtid
  • Houston Dynamo
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • FuenmayorMachado
    45'
  • RodriguezQuioto
    45'
  • Första halvlek
  • Houston Dynamo
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Fuenmayor (o.g.)
    45'
  • Wondolowski (P)
    37'
  • Kashia
    11'
MLS – Följ mötet mellan Houston Dynamo och San Jose Earthquakes LIVE. Matchen spelas 30 september 2018 och har avspark 02:30.
30
