Från Malmö till Hollywood - så var Zlatans 500 mål

Christoffer Eriksson

4 timmar sedan

Inatt gjorde Zlatan Ibrahimovic sitt 500:e mål i karriären, ett rekord han påbörjade för nästan 20 år sedan i Allsvenskan.

Tre aktiva spelare har gjort 500 mål eller fler i karriären. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, och nu Zlatan Ibrahimovic. En fantastisk prestation som tog sin början i Malmö FF i Allsvenskan 1999 och sedan har fortsatt genom svenska landslaget och Europas allra största klubbar.

Malmö FF 1999-2001

1999: 1 mål i Allsvenskan.
2000-2001: 12 mål i Superettan och 2 mål i svenska cupen.
2001-2002: 3 mål i Allsvenskan.

Facit:
18 mål.

Ajax 2001-2004

2001-2002: 6 mål i Eredivisie, 2 mål i Uefa-cupen och 1 mål i KNVB Cup.
2002-2003: 13 mål i Eredivisie, 5 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i KNVB Cup.
2003-2004: 13 mål i Eredivisie och 2 mål i Champions League.
2004-2005: 3 mål i Eredivisie.

Facit:
48 mål, 2 ligatitlar, 1 holländsk cuptitel och 1 holländsk supercuptitel.

Juventus 2004-2006

2004-2005: 16 mål i Serie A.
2005-2006: 7 mål i Serie A och 3 mål i Champions League.

Facit:
26 mål och 2 Serie A-titlar. (Dessa två titlar fråntogs senare Juventus)

Inter 2006-2009

2006-2007: 15 mål i Serie A.
2007-2008: 17 mål i Serie A och 5 mål i Champions League.
2008-2009: 25 mål i Serie A, 1 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i Coppa Italia.

Facit:
66 mål, 3 Serie A-titlar, 2 italienska cuptitlar, 1 Serie A Player of the Year-utmärkelse och 1 skytteligatitel.

Barcelona 2009-2010

2009-2010: 16 mål i La Liga, 4 mål i Champions League, 1 mål i Copa del Rey och 1 mål i Supercopa de España.

Facit:
22 mål, 1 La Liga-titel, 2 spanska supercup-titlar, 1 titel i VM för klubblag och 1 supercup-titel.

Milan 2010-2012

2010-2011: 14 mål i Serie A, 4 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i Coppa Italia.
2011-2012: 28 mål i Serie A, 5 mål i Champions League, 1 mål i Coppa Italia och 1 mål i Supercoppa Italia.

Facit:
56 mål, 1 Serie A-titel, 1 italiensk supercuptitel och 1 Serie A Player of the Year-utmärkelse.

Paris Saint-Germain 2012-2016

2012-2013: 30 mål i Ligue 1, 3 mål i Champions League och 2 mål i Coupe de France.
2013-2014: 26 mål i Ligue 1, 10 mål i Champions League, 3 mål i Coupe de France, 2 mål i Coupe de la Ligue.
2014-2015: 19 mål i Ligue 1, 2 mål i Champions League, 4 mål i Coupe de France, 3 mål i Coupe de la Ligue och 2 mål i Trophée de Champions.
2015-2016: 38 mål i Ligue 1, 5 mål i Champions League och 7 mål i Coupe de France.

Facit:
156 mål, 4 Ligue 1-titlar, 2 franska cuptitlar, 3 franska ligacuptitlar, 3 franska supercuptitlar och 3 skytteligatitlar.

Manchester United 2016-2018

2016-2017: 17 mål i Premier League, 5 mål i Europa League, 1 mål i FA-cup, 4 mål i EFL-cup och 1 mål i Community Shield.
2017-2018: 1 mål i EFL cup.

Facit:
29 mål, 1 Europa League-titel, 1 engelsk ligacuptitel och 1 Community Shield-titel.

Los Angeles Galaxy 2018

2018: 17 mål i MLS.

Facit:
17 mål och 2 veckans spelare-utmärkelser.

Sverige 2001-2016

Facit:
62 mål, 2 VM-slutspel, 4 EM-slutspel, 11 Guldbollar och 1 Puskás Award-utmärkelse

