Eurosport
Från Malmö till Hollywood - så var Zlatans 500 mål
Inatt gjorde Zlatan Ibrahimovic sitt 500:e mål i karriären, ett rekord han påbörjade för nästan 20 år sedan i Allsvenskan.
Tre aktiva spelare har gjort 500 mål eller fler i karriären. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, och nu Zlatan Ibrahimovic. En fantastisk prestation som tog sin början i Malmö FF i Allsvenskan 1999 och sedan har fortsatt genom svenska landslaget och Europas allra största klubbar.
Malmö FF 1999-2001
1999: 1 mål i Allsvenskan.
2000-2001: 12 mål i Superettan och 2 mål i svenska cupen.
2001-2002: 3 mål i Allsvenskan.
Facit:
18 mål.
Ajax 2001-2004
2001-2002: 6 mål i Eredivisie, 2 mål i Uefa-cupen och 1 mål i KNVB Cup.
2002-2003: 13 mål i Eredivisie, 5 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i KNVB Cup.
2003-2004: 13 mål i Eredivisie och 2 mål i Champions League.
2004-2005: 3 mål i Eredivisie.
Facit:
48 mål, 2 ligatitlar, 1 holländsk cuptitel och 1 holländsk supercuptitel.
Juventus 2004-2006
2004-2005: 16 mål i Serie A.
2005-2006: 7 mål i Serie A och 3 mål i Champions League.
Facit:
26 mål och 2 Serie A-titlar. (Dessa två titlar fråntogs senare Juventus)
Inter 2006-2009
2006-2007: 15 mål i Serie A.
2007-2008: 17 mål i Serie A och 5 mål i Champions League.
2008-2009: 25 mål i Serie A, 1 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i Coppa Italia.
Facit:
66 mål, 3 Serie A-titlar, 2 italienska cuptitlar, 1 Serie A Player of the Year-utmärkelse och 1 skytteligatitel.
Barcelona 2009-2010
2009-2010: 16 mål i La Liga, 4 mål i Champions League, 1 mål i Copa del Rey och 1 mål i Supercopa de España.
Facit:
22 mål, 1 La Liga-titel, 2 spanska supercup-titlar, 1 titel i VM för klubblag och 1 supercup-titel.
Milan 2010-2012
2010-2011: 14 mål i Serie A, 4 mål i Champions League och 3 mål i Coppa Italia.
2011-2012: 28 mål i Serie A, 5 mål i Champions League, 1 mål i Coppa Italia och 1 mål i Supercoppa Italia.
Facit:
56 mål, 1 Serie A-titel, 1 italiensk supercuptitel och 1 Serie A Player of the Year-utmärkelse.
Paris Saint-Germain 2012-2016
2012-2013: 30 mål i Ligue 1, 3 mål i Champions League och 2 mål i Coupe de France.
2013-2014: 26 mål i Ligue 1, 10 mål i Champions League, 3 mål i Coupe de France, 2 mål i Coupe de la Ligue.
2014-2015: 19 mål i Ligue 1, 2 mål i Champions League, 4 mål i Coupe de France, 3 mål i Coupe de la Ligue och 2 mål i Trophée de Champions.
2015-2016: 38 mål i Ligue 1, 5 mål i Champions League och 7 mål i Coupe de France.
Facit:
156 mål, 4 Ligue 1-titlar, 2 franska cuptitlar, 3 franska ligacuptitlar, 3 franska supercuptitlar och 3 skytteligatitlar.
Manchester United 2016-2018
2016-2017: 17 mål i Premier League, 5 mål i Europa League, 1 mål i FA-cup, 4 mål i EFL-cup och 1 mål i Community Shield.
2017-2018: 1 mål i EFL cup.
Facit:
29 mål, 1 Europa League-titel, 1 engelsk ligacuptitel och 1 Community Shield-titel.
Los Angeles Galaxy 2018
2018: 17 mål i MLS.
Facit:
17 mål och 2 veckans spelare-utmärkelser.
Sverige 2001-2016
Facit:
62 mål, 2 VM-slutspel, 4 EM-slutspel, 11 Guldbollar och 1 Puskás Award-utmärkelse