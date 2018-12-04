OGC Nice
    Avslutat
    0
    0
    -
    0
    1
    19:00
    04-12-18
    Allianz Riviera
    Angers SCO
      Ligue 1 • Omgång 16
      • Andra halvlek
      • OGC Nice
      • Angers SCO
      • Butelle
        90'
      • Lees-Melou
        90'
      • BahokenLópez
        86'
      • TaitFulgini
        83'
      • Bonfim DanteBoscagli
        77'
      • Reine-AdelaideMangani
        71'
      • BalotelliKnepe Ganago
        65'
      • MakengoSrarfi
        64'
      • Tameze
        60'
      • Första halvlek
      • OGC Nice
      • Angers SCO
      • Herelle
        36'
      • Pavlovic
        8'
      Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan OGC Nice och Angers SCO LIVE. Matchen spelas 4 december 2018 och har avspark 19:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patrick Vieira or Stéphane Moulin? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between OGC Nice and Angers SCO? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
      Få detaljerad information för OGC Nice, såväl som för Angers SCO. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

          
