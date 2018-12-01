LIVE

Nîmes Olympique - Amiens SC

Ligue 1 - 1 december 2018

Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan Nîmes Olympique och Amiens SC LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 20:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bernard Blaquart or Christophe Pélissier? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Nîmes Olympique and Amiens SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Nîmes Olympique, såväl som för Amiens SC. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

