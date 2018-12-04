Montpellier HSC
    Avslutat
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    21:00
    04-12-18
    Stade la Mosson
    Lille OSC
    Ligue 1 • Omgång 16
    FixturesTables
    • Andra halvlek
    • Montpellier HSC
    • Lille OSC
    • Le TallecCamara
      89'
    • IkoneSoumaré
      88'
    • Aguilar
      74'
    • SambiaSkuletic
      73'
    • AraujoFonte
      70'
    • RémyBamba
      64'
    • Congré
      52'
    • Xeka
      51'
    • Första halvlek
    • Montpellier HSC
    • Lille OSC
    • Ikone
      33'
    • Pépé
      6'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Montpellier HSC - Lille OSC
    Ligue 1 - 4 december 2018

    Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan Montpellier HSC och Lille OSC LIVE. Matchen spelas 4 december 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michel Der Zakarian or Christophe Galtier? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Montpellier HSC and Lille OSC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
    Få detaljerad information för Montpellier HSC, såväl som för Lille OSC. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

        
    30
    Höjdpunkter 
     
     Ta bort

    Ingen kommentering tillgänglig