Lille OSC
Avslutat
0
2
-
2
0
17:00
01-12-18
Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Olympique Lyonnais
Ligue 1 • Omgång 15
  • Andra halvlek
  • Lille OSC
  • Olympique Lyonnais
  • IkoneMaia
    87'
  • Dembélé
    86'
  • AouarFekir
    82'
  • RémyLeão
    73'
  • MarceloDembélé
    73'
  • Bamba
    70'
  • Traoré
    63'
  • Första halvlek
  • Lille OSC
  • Olympique Lyonnais
  • Mendes
    42'
  • Bamba
    42'
  • Depay
    40'
  • CornetTerrier
    31'
  • Pépé
    28'
  • Rémy
    17'
Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan Lille OSC och Olympique Lyonnais LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 17:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Få detaljerad information för Lille OSC, såväl som för Olympique Lyonnais. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
