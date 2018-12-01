LIVE

Lille OSC - Olympique Lyonnais

Ligue 1 - 1 december 2018

Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan Lille OSC och Olympique Lyonnais LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 17:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christophe Galtier or Bruno Genesio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lille OSC and Olympique Lyonnais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Lille OSC, såväl som för Olympique Lyonnais. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

