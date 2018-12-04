Amiens SC
    Avslutat
    1
    0
    -
    2
    0
    19:00
    04-12-18
    Stade de La Licorne
    AS Monaco
    Ligue 1 • Omgång 16
    • Andra halvlek
    • Amiens SC
    • AS Monaco
    • Falcao (P)
      90'
    • Benaglio
      90'
    • Dibassy
      90'
    • Adenon
      90'
    • Aït Bennasser
      86'
    • GnahoreSegarel
      80'
    • ChadliMassengo
      74'
    • BlinBodmer
      73'
    • OteroGhoddos
      61'
    • Tielemans
      60'
    • Monconduit
      54'
    • Första halvlek
    • Amiens SC
    • AS Monaco
    • Falcao (P)
      43'
    avant-match

    Amiens SC - AS Monaco
    Ligue 1 - 4 december 2018

    Ligue 1 – Följ mötet mellan Amiens SC och AS Monaco LIVE. Matchen spelas 4 december 2018 och har avspark 19:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    30
