LIVE

Millwall - Fulham

Ligacupen - 25 september 2018

Ligacupen – Följ mötet mellan Millwall och Fulham LIVE. Matchen spelas 25 september 2018 och har avspark 20:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Neil Harris or Slavisa Jokanovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Millwall and Fulham? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Millwall, såväl som för Fulham. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

