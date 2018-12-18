Middlesbrough
    Första halvlek
    0
    -
    0
    20:45
    18-12-18
    Riverside Stadium
    Burton Albion
      Ligacupen • 5:e omgång
      Slutspel
      • Första halvlek
      • Middlesbrough
      • Burton Albion
      • Hugill
        16'
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Middlesbrough - Burton Albion
      Ligacupen - 18 december 2018

      Ligacupen – Följ mötet mellan Middlesbrough och Burton Albion LIVE. Matchen spelas 18 december 2018 och har avspark 20:45. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tony Pulis or Nigel Clough? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Middlesbrough and Burton Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
      Få detaljerad information för Middlesbrough, såväl som för Burton Albion. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

          
      30
      Höjdpunkter 
       
       Ta bort

      Ingen kommentering tillgänglig