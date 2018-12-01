Real Valladolid
Avslutat
0
2
-
4
0
16:15
01-12-18
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
CD Leganés
La Liga • Omgång 14
FixturesTables
  • Andra halvlek
  • Real Valladolid
  • CD Leganés
  • Ünal
    90'
  • RodríguezEl Zhar
    88'
  • AntoñitoKeko
    84'
  • PérezGumbau
    83'
  • CarrilloRolán
    80'
  • Nyom
    79'
  • VillaSuarez
    76'
  • Carrillo
    75'
  • Carrillo
    66'
  • AlcarazCop
    63'
  • Silva
    62'
  • Villa
    50'
  • Första halvlek
  • Real Valladolid
  • CD Leganés
  • Rodríguez
    42'
  • Pérez
    15'
  • Siovas
    11'
avant-match

LIVE
Real Valladolid - CD Leganés
La Liga - 1 december 2018

La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Real Valladolid och CD Leganés LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 16:15. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sergio or Mauricio Pellegrino? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Valladolid and CD Leganés? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Real Valladolid, såväl som för CD Leganés. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
Höjdpunkter 
 
 Ta bort

Ingen kommentering tillgänglig