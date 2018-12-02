Real Betis
Avslutat
0
1
-
0
0
12:00
02-12-18
Estadio Benito Villamarin
Real Sociedad
    La Liga • Omgång 14
    FixturesTables
    • Andra halvlek
    • Real Betis
    • Real Sociedad
    • MorónJavi Garcia
      84'
    • Willian José
      80'
    • Carvalho
      79'
    • Mandi
      76'
    • ZubeldiaJanuzaj
      76'
    • OyarzabalJuanmi
      69'
    • JoaquínTello
      67'
    • Hernandez
      62'
    • ZurutuzaMerino
      60'
    • Firpo
      59'
    • Lo Celso
      47'
    • Första halvlek
    • Real Betis
    • Real Sociedad
    • Firpo
      33'
    • GuardadoBoudebouz
      19'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Real Betis - Real Sociedad
    La Liga - 2 december 2018

    La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Real Betis och Real Sociedad LIVE. Matchen spelas 2 december 2018 och har avspark 12:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Quique Setién or Asier Garitano? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Betis and Real Sociedad? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
    Få detaljerad information för Real Betis, såväl som för Real Sociedad. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

        
    30
    Höjdpunkter 
     
     Ta bort

    Ingen kommentering tillgänglig