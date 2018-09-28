LIVE

Rayo Vallecano - RCD Espanyol

La Liga - 28 september 2018

La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Rayo Vallecano och RCD Espanyol LIVE. Matchen spelas 28 september 2018 och har avspark 21:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michel or Rubi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rayo Vallecano and RCD Espanyol? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Rayo Vallecano, såväl som för RCD Espanyol. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

