Rayo Vallecano
Avslutat
1
1
-
5
0
13:00
22-09-18
Vallecas
Deportivo Alavés
La Liga • Omgång 5
  • Andra halvlek
  • Rayo Vallecano
  • Deportivo Alavés
  • Burgui
    90'
  • Imbula
    90'
  • Aguirregabiria
    83'
  • DuarteAguirregabiria
    82'
  • JonyBurgui
    79'
  • Gómez
    77'
  • ElustondoVelázquez
    73'
  • TrejoAlegría
    70'
  • GuidettiSobrino
    65'
  • Garcia RiveraEmbarba
    56'
  • Calleri
    56'
  • Första halvlek
  • Rayo Vallecano
  • Deportivo Alavés
  • Ba
    36'
  • Gómez
    34'
  • Tomas
    30'
  • Duarte
    23'
  • Ximo Navarro
    8'
avant-match

LIVE
Rayo Vallecano - Deportivo Alavés
La Liga - 22 september 2018

La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Rayo Vallecano och Deportivo Alavés LIVE. Matchen spelas 22 september 2018 och har avspark 13:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michel or Abelardo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo Alavés? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
Få detaljerad information för Rayo Vallecano, såväl som för Deportivo Alavés. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

    
30
