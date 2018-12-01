Getafe CF
Avslutat
0
3
-
0
0
18:30
01-12-18
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
RCD Espanyol
    La Liga • Omgång 14
    FixturesTables
    • Andra halvlek
    • Getafe CF
    • RCD Espanyol
    • ArambarriCristóforo
      87'
    • Antunes
      80'
    • López
      77'
    • MataÁngel
      76'
    • PiattiPuado
      71'
    • PérezLéo Baptistão
      71'
    • DuarteMelendo
      66'
    • Mata
      65'
    • Mata
      59'
    • Jorge Molina
      55'
    • FoulquierPortillo
      54'
    • Första halvlek
    • Getafe CF
    • RCD Espanyol
    • Maksimovic
      21'
    • Ndiaye Diedhiou
      19'
    • Pérez
      14'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Getafe CF - RCD Espanyol
    La Liga - 1 december 2018

    La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Getafe CF och RCD Espanyol LIVE. Matchen spelas 1 december 2018 och har avspark 18:30. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Bordalás or Rubi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Getafe CF and RCD Espanyol? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
    Få detaljerad information för Getafe CF, såväl som för RCD Espanyol. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

        
    30
    Höjdpunkter 
     
     Ta bort

    Ingen kommentering tillgänglig