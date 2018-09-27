LIVE

Deportivo Alavés - Getafe CF

La Liga - 27 september 2018

La Liga – Följ mötet mellan Deportivo Alavés och Getafe CF LIVE. Matchen spelas 27 september 2018 och har avspark 20:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abelardo or José Bordalás? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Deportivo Alavés and Getafe CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Deportivo Alavés, såväl som för Getafe CF. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

