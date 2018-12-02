Tranmere Rovers
Avslutat
0
1
-
1
0
15:00
02-12-18
Prenton Park
Southport
FA-cupen • 2:a omgång
Slutspel
  • Andra halvlek
  • Tranmere Rovers
  • Southport
  • EdwardsParry
    90'
  • AstlesGreen
    71'
  • Bauress
    70'
  • GilmourBuxton
    59'
  • Halvtid
  • Tranmere Rovers
  • Southport
  • MullinTollitt
    45'
  • Första halvlek
  • Tranmere Rovers
  • Southport
  • Richards
    45'
  • Jennings
    45'
  • McNulty
    45'
  • Winnard
    45'
  • Smith
    18'
  • Mottley-HenrySmith
    9'
avant-match

LIVE
Tranmere Rovers - Southport
FA-cupen - 2 december 2018

30
