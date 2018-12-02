Shrewsbury Town
Avslutat
0
1
-
0
0
15:00
02-12-18
Montgomery Waters Meadow
Scunthorpe United
    FA-cupen • 2:a omgång
    Slutspel
    • Andra halvlek
    • Shrewsbury Town
    • Scunthorpe United
    • John-Lewis
      90'
    • OkenabirhieEmmanuel
      90'
    • Okenabirhie
      84'
    • DalesBen El-Mhanni
      75'
    • GillieadJohn-Lewis
      75'
    • Amadi-Holloway
      74'
    • Sadler
      57'
    • Första halvlek
    • Shrewsbury Town
    • Scunthorpe United
    • Amadi-Holloway
      35'
    • Lund
      24'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Shrewsbury Town - Scunthorpe United
    FA-cupen - 2 december 2018

    FA-cupen – Följ mötet mellan Shrewsbury Town och Scunthorpe United LIVE. Matchen spelas 2 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Danny Coyne or Stuart McCall? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.
    Få detaljerad information för Shrewsbury Town, såväl som för Scunthorpe United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

        
    30
    Höjdpunkter 
     
     Ta bort

    Ingen kommentering tillgänglig