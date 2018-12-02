LIVE

Shrewsbury Town - Scunthorpe United

FA-cupen - 2 december 2018

FA-cupen – Följ mötet mellan Shrewsbury Town och Scunthorpe United LIVE. Matchen spelas 2 december 2018 och har avspark 15:00. Hos Eurosport kan du följa det här mötet LIVE och få uppdateringar om de viktigaste händelserna.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Danny Coyne or Stuart McCall? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Fotboll teams.

Få detaljerad information för Shrewsbury Town, såväl som för Scunthorpe United. Få också alla nyheter om Fotboll: kalender, resultat och tabeller.

